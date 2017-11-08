Report says witness heard plane in distress before crash

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A National Transportation Safety Board report says witnesses told investigators a vintage airplane that crashed last summer was obviously in distress when it went down and killed the pilot near the Moorhead airport.

