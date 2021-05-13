Report says Wisconsin should outsource unemployment services after pandemic failures
Wisconsin should outsource its unemployment system instead of upgrading it after a year of long delays and denials, UW-Madison report says.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek to join lawsuit challenging Biden stimulus provision on tax...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM
Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes a provision that bars states from using the federal help to offset tax cuts.
-
Appeals court invalidates Kenosha judge's shaming sentence for shoplifter
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2021 at 11:48 PM
Making a woman tell staff at any store she entered for two years that she is on supervision for shoplifting amounts to improper shaming, an appeals court ruled.
-
Summer school enrollments climb in Green Bay-area districts as Wisconsin DPI advises kids...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM
Schools in four of Brown County's largest districts plan to spend summer and fall making sure COVID-19 didn't leave student learning behind.
-
Closed Kewaunee County nuclear power plant to be decommissioned in 10 years instead of 50...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2021 at 10:29 PM
EnergySolutions hopes to work with local contractors for the decommission and redevelopment, bringing about 200 jobs and spending $85 million a year
-
Wisconsin will start giving vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2021 at 9:50 PM
The state Department of Health Services said it will be updating its standing order Wednesday to reflect the announcement.
-
Milwaukee Health Department to open vaccine clinics at three public libraries as COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2021 at 8:06 PM
Zablocki Library, Washington Park Library and Mitchell Street Library will host the vaccine clinics.
-
-
'We have hit the wall': Wisconsin's COVID-19 vaccination rate is slowing down. Here's why...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM
As our vaccination rate slows, Wisconsin is trying creative ways to reach people who are hesitant or haven't had time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
11 things experts say will help the rest of Wisconsin get vaccinated
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2021 at 5:19 PM
Here are 11 ideas, from paid time off to free beer, for getting more people vaccinated in Wisconsin.
