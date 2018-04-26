Report: Ryan forces out House chaplain

House Speaker Paul Ryan has forced out the House chaplain. In his April 16 letter of resignation, the Reverend Patrick J. Conroy made it clear that he was leaving at Ryan’s request. The Washingon Post reports that Conroy, who is just the second Catholic priest to serve as House chaplain, did not wish to discuss […]

