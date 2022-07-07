Report: Ron Johnson campaign pulls ad downplaying gun violence after July 4 parade shooting

In the ad, which was leaked to The Intercept, Johnson draws attention to a mass death incident in San Antonio where over 50 immigrants died in an abandoned trailer, attributing it to lenient liberal immigration policies.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.