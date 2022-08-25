Report: Public employees leaving at highest rate in decades due to tight labor market, aging workforce
More than 17,600 individuals left the Wisconsin Retirement System’s active employee list last year for reasons other than retirement, death or disability — the most in a single year since at least 2002.
-
Magdalene Fett, 17, welds at Renco Machine Inc., in Green Bay, Wis.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Welder Magdalene Fett at Renco Machine Inc.
-
Wisconsin is facing a child care crisis. Here's why
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin's child care crisis child care crisis stems from a lack of affordable options for many families.
-
Hundreds of UW Health nurses vote to strike if union not recognized
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2022 at 3:55 AM
The Madison-area UW Health employs 3,400 nurses, and many demand a return to bargaining rights they enjoyed before Act 10.
-
Wisconsin is sued over delayed lawyer appointments in criminal cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM
A lawsuit says if Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender can't get lawyers for poor people charged with crimes, their cases should be dismissed
-
Trump advisers turned to Ron Johnson in a push to reauthorize an anti-malaria drug to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 9:53 PM
Ron Johnson was part of a failed effort to push the FDA to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment.
-
As Wisconsin's wild rice season nears, here's what to know about tribal and public...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Officials are issuing some precautions ahead of wild rice harvesting season in Wisconsin. Here's what to know as the season approaches.
-
Biden announces student loan payment pause, up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness. What's it...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 24, 2022 at 9:09 PM
President Biden took to Twitter to announce the student loan payment pause extension and plans for debt forgiveness.
-
A bandage? A huge help? Not needed? Here's what 5 Wisconsin borrowers think about student...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 8:53 PM
President Joe Biden said he will cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000.
-
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson accuses critics of 'playing class envy' over his wealth, tax cut...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2022 at 7:56 PM
During a radio interview, Johnson defended doubling his wealth and inserting a major provision into former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax bill.
