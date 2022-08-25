Report: Public employees leaving at highest rate in decades due to tight labor market, aging workforce

More than 17,600 individuals left the Wisconsin Retirement System’s active employee list last year for reasons other than retirement, death or disability — the most in a single year since at least 2002.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.