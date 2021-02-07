Report: Packers to add Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator

After being turned down by University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard on Friday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur is turning to Joe Barry as the Packers new Defensive Coordinator. The deal is expected to be finalized this weekend. The hiring was first reported by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky. The 50-year-old Barry replaces Mike Pettine, […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.