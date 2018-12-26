Report: Packers interview two former Colts head coaches

The Green Bay Packers close out their season on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field and they’re busy interviewing potential head coaching prospects. Pro Football Talk was first to report that the Packers interviewed with former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Caldwell spent three years (2009-2011) with the Indianapolis Colts (26-22 […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.