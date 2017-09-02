Report: Packers cut reserve QB Taysom Hill

The Packers have cut rookie QB Taysom Hill, with the hope that he will clear waivers and they can sign him on their practice squad. That’s according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Hill, an undrafted player out of BYU, impressed during the preseason, completing 14-20 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Hill also ran for a game-winning score in the Packers preseason win at Washington. According to the report, the Packers hope Hill will clear waivers and they can pl…

Source: WAOW.com

