Report of Stolen Care Leads to Drug Charges Against Lyndon Station Woman
A report of a stolen vehicle is leading to drug charges against a Lyndon Station woman. 37 year old Tasha Johnson was observed walking towards a vehicle that was reported stolen. The stolen car was located in the Village of Kendall. Johnson got inside the vehicle and turned on the ignition. Authorities turned on their squad car lights and prevented Johnson from leaving. Johnson said she had permission to drive the vehicle. Police were able to resolve the ownership issue with the vehicle but did locate illegally obtained prescription pills as well as methamphetamine on Johnson. Johnson is being charged with Illegally Obtaining Prescription Drugs and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Source: WRJC.com
