Report: Minnesota paid $709K to settle harassment claims
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new state report says Minnesota’s government paid out $709,500 in the past six years to settle sexual harassment complaints in executive branch agencies.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
