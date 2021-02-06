Report: Leonhard turns down offer from Packers

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has reportedly turned down an offer to become the next defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. The Wisconsin State Journal was the first to report Leonhard’s decision. It was confirmed by Wisconsin Radio Network on Saturday morning. Leonhard reportedly talked with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur by […]

Source: WRN.com







