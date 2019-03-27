Report: Jordy Nelson retiring from the NFL

One year after his release by the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring. Former Packer James Jones first reported the News in a tweet on Wednesday. Jones is a contributor to the NFL Network. In his 10 seasons with the Packers, Nelson caught 550 passes for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. His […]

