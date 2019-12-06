Report finds Wisconsin led states in cuts to pollution prevention

Wisconsin cut more support from pollution control programs than any other state over the last decade. State spending for pollution control programs within the Department of Natural Resources was reduced by 36 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to a report from The Environmental Integrity Project, an advocacy group based in Washington D.C. Our new […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.