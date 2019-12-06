Report finds Wisconsin led states in cuts to pollution prevention
Wisconsin cut more support from pollution control programs than any other state over the last decade. State spending for pollution control programs within the Department of Natural Resources was reduced by 36 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to a report from The Environmental Integrity Project, an advocacy group based in Washington D.C. Our new […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Snowball fight: Wausau police, mayor post viral video nailing national ridicule of city or...29 mins ago
- Mauston’s Attempt to Break Guinness World Record for Most People Caroling42 mins ago
- Report finds Wisconsin led states in cuts to pollution prevention1 hour ago
- Green Bay National Guardsman surprises third-grade daughter with return home from Afghanis...1 hour ago
- Winnebago County judge signs order allowing teen to remain jailed in Oshkosh West stabbing2 hours ago
- Onedia Nation will show video at Lambeau on Sunday3 hours ago
- Capitol rotunda Holiday Tree is lit3 hours ago
- Deer V Vehicle Crash in Vernon County4 hours ago
- UW Wants To Double Online Enrollment5 hours ago
- Farm Wisconsin Center is Among World’s 50 Coolest Places12 hours ago
- Huntsinger Farms Awarded Grant for Major Solar Project12 hours ago
- Wisconsin Students Earn National Jersey Scholarships12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.