Report finds conditions are looking up for workers in Wisconsin — including increased power
Unemployment is down, wages are up and Wisconsin workers are more willing to talk union this Labor Day. That’s the summary of the newest State of Working Wisconsin report from COWS, a University of Wisconsin research center that looks at…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Business titan Herb Kohler, executive chairman of Kohler Co. who put Wisconsin on the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 4, 2022 at 11:21 PM
Herb Kohler, executive chairman of Kohler Co., died at 83.
-
UW Health nurses seeking union recognition deliver official notice of strike Sept. 13-16
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM
The purpose of the 10-day notice is to provide for patient safety by allowing UW Health to make preparations such as hiring temporary staff.
-
Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests through a new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2022 at 4:36 AM
Five free rapid antigen COVID tests are available on the Say Yes! COVID Test website under a new program from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
-
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2022 at 3:38 AM
-
A little more than one-third of Wisconsin residents have received one COVID booster dose,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 3, 2022 at 1:46 AM
Average booster doses has steady declined since the state averaged more than 4,000 doses a day in July.
-
Driver had nearly 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in system during fatal Door County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2022 at 8:47 PM
Authorities say the driver's preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.234%, almost three times the state's legal limit.
-
Bring on the bug spray! After first two cases of West Nile virus in Wisconsin animals,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 8:39 PM
No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Wisconsin this year. But there are infected mosquitoes in the state.
-
No bull, here's PolitiFact Wisconsin's 'High Five' for August 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2022 at 7:24 PM
PolitiFact Wisconsin's 'High Five' fact checks for August 2022
-
De Pere teenager killed in crash Thursday evening near Chilton; Green Bay teenager...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 2, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling north on Lemke Road, but it left the roadway and struck a tree.
