Report finds binge drinking in Wisconsin a critical public health concern

A new report says Wisconsin has the second highest binge drinking rate in the U.S. Binge drinking here costs almost $4 billion a year or about $700 per state resident. The report from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Population Health Institute found that over two-thirds of the economic cost of binge drinking is in lost productivity. […]

Source: WRN.com





