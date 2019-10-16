Report finds binge drinking in Wisconsin a critical public health concern
A new report says Wisconsin has the second highest binge drinking rate in the U.S. Binge drinking here costs almost $4 billion a year or about $700 per state resident. The report from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Population Health Institute found that over two-thirds of the economic cost of binge drinking is in lost productivity. […]
Source: WRN.com
