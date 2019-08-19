Report: booze & opioids could be linked to drop in Wisconsin life expectancy

A new report finds life expectancy in Wisconsin is on a downward trend. Life expectancy here has dropped for two years in a row. For a baby born in Wisconsin between 2015 and 2017 it’s 80 years, down from 80.2 years for babies born two years earlier. A big reason, according to findings released Monday, […]

