Report: Agriculture Remains Huge Contributor to Wisconsin Jobs
No matter what part of the state you are from, agriculture continues to have a large impact on the jobs in your county.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Dairy Processor Grant Recipients Named
on June 4, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Nearly a dozen Wisconsin dairy companies have been named recipients of Dairy Processor Grants.
May Class III Milk Price Announced at $12.14
on June 4, 2020 at 11:13 AM
The USDA announced that the May Federal Order Class III price was $12.
Tractor Accident Kills Iowa County Man
on June 4, 2020 at 11:13 AM
A 23-year-old Mineral Point man was killed Tuesday evening when the tractor he was driving lost control while traveling downhill.
County Deer Advisory Council Accepting Applications
on June 4, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply for County Deer Advisory Council seats.
Community curfews put squeeze on businesses trying to recoup lost income after COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 10:31 AM
Customers are still not coming in like they did in pre-coronavirus days, but now bars and restaurants have a curfew to content with for another week.
Green Bay farmers market opens with coronavirus guidelines
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 4, 2020 at 3:41 AM
Green Bay's Wednesday farmers market began on June 3, 2020, with fewer vendors and more social distancing and masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Monona police draw guns, handcuff black man in his new home after neighbor calls 911
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2020 at 1:39 AM
The 23-year-old man has filed a formal complaint against the department.
Wisconsin Republicans wary, Democrats alarmed at Trump's suggestion of using military to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2020 at 1:03 AM
Amid the upheaval over George Floyd's death, Democrats in Congress are rejecting the idea raised by President Donald Trump of using the military to respond to unrest.
