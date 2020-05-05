Replay: Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Monday, May 4
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Brown County sheriff's office investigating incident in Allouez, says public not in danger
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 1:22 AM
The investigation is in the 3200 block of South Webster Avenue.
-
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Monday, May 4
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2020 at 1:15 AM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Les presentamos la aplicación COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect
by USA TODAY Handout on May 5, 2020 at 1:12 AM
COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect es una aplicación gratuita de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Madison que provee información sobre el coronavirus, redes de apoyo social y recursos para los residentes de Wisconsin en diferentes idiomas. […]
-
New app aims to help Wisconsinites sort coronavirus facts from fiction
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 1:12 AM
UW Madison's Center for Health Enhancement System Studies has launched a COVID-19 app to dispel misinformation about the disease, provide information on prevention, access to resources, and help Wisconsinites cope with the pandemic's impact. […]
-
COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect PSA Dr. Zapata
by USA TODAY Handout on May 5, 2020 at 1:12 AM
Dr. Jasmine Zapata recorded a public service announcement for the University of Wisconsin-Madison's new coronavirus information app, COVID-19 Wisconsin Connect.
-
Evers, legislative leaders meet amid lawsuit to discuss state response to coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2020 at 12:50 AM
Evers and the Legislature's four leaders met virtually Monday afternoon to discuss ways to move forward as the broad closures head into their sixth week.
-
Kewaunee County man appears to have shot wife, then himself in murder-suicide, officials...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2020 at 12:14 AM
An initial investigation indicates a 71-year-old Ahnapee man shot his 56-year-old wife multiple times before turning the gun on himself.
-
Supreme Court asked for a second time to block restrictions in Tony Evers' order to stay...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Two southeastern Wisconsin residents argue the order violates their constitutional rights to practice religion and politics.
-
Evers meets with leaders as state Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in Republican...
by Bob Hague on May 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM
Governor Tony Evers was scheduled to meet with legislative leaders late Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court hears arguments in a case brought by the Republican leaders, to block extension of Evers’ “Safer at Home” […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.