Rep. Tony Kurtz: The Return to Normalcy Must Begin Soon
Governor Evers’ decision to extend the stay at home order through May 26th is illadvised.
Instead, I believe that Wisconsin needs to start taking prudent steps toward
ending this shutdown and re-starting our state; lives and livelihoods depend on it.
I’ve been watching the numbers, and have been pleased at Wisconsin’s performance in
the fight against COVID-19. Instead of the projected 22,000 cases and 1,500 fatalities, our
state has seen fewer than 4,000 cases to this point. We are taking the pandemic
seriously, and our social distancing has gone a long way toward limiting the disease’s
spread.
Those businesses that have been allowed to remain open have paved the way and have
proved that these health measures work. Grocery stores, lumber yards, gas stations,
and many others have marked six foot intervals in their stores and have provided
shields to protect employees and customers. Now is the time to follow their example
and formulate a detailed plan to reopen Wisconsin’s economy as safely as we possibly
can.
The Governor’s most recent order does exactly the opposite. Instead of offering details,
benchmarks, or alternatives, he simply extended the shutdown for another six weeks. If
this stands, it will destroy many of the small businesses that are the backbone of our
economy. Lives will be ruined. Recently, I’ve talked with dozens of small business
owners across the 50th District who are profoundly concerned for the future, both for
themselves and for their employees.
Keeping Wisconsin’s economy locked down without also issuing a plan for its revival is
hurting our communities. Unemployment rates in the state have skyrocketed, and
nearly 400,000 men and women have already filed claims. Now is the time for
leadership. My colleagues and I want to work with Governor Evers, health experts, and
business leaders to plan how to safely re-open businesses and jump start the economy.
Unfortunately, there was no consultation with the legislature prior to the issuing of this
order. If he had, I think he would better understand that our state can’t function
without farms, small businesses, and the people who own or work on them. I urge the
Governor to reconsider his decision and instead work with experts and every level of
government to come up with a more effective resolution to our handling of the
pandemic’s effects.
Source: WRJC.com
