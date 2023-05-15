Rep. Tom Tiffany tests the waters on a run against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024
Over the weekend in a hotel ballroom 250 miles from his home in Minocqua, the Republican congressman was speaking to two dozen conservative activists.
Bice: Eric Hovde may run for Senate in Wisconsin, but he's living large in Laguna Beach,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The Republican banker paid nearly $7 million in 2018 to buy a luxurious hillside estate in Laguna Beach, California, with a view of the Pacific Ocean.
-
Indigenous hip-hop star Supaman visits Wisconsin reservation, spreading motivation and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM
Supaman dazzled with his lightning-fast traditional dances and inspired with his positive messages during a visit to the reservation last week.
-
New housing projects are on its way in Sturgeon Bay. Here's what to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM
Sturgeon Bay officials have in recent years worked to attract housing developments, and the results are starting to be seen with 294 units expected.
-
Oconto County Board set to vote on if county should be a 'Second Amendment Preservation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM
The county board will vote Thursday on a resolution saying it "opposes legislation unlawfully infringing on our rights under the Second Amendment."
-
Wisconsin boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn't spend 'rest of my life'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM
A Wisconsin boy lost in Michigan park says he prayed during his ordeal that he wouldn't be "stuck out here for the rest of my life."
-
Students, mentors from 16 area schools participate in Goody Duathlon in Pulaski
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM
These photos from the 11th annual Goody Duathlon in Pulaski are sure to make you smile!
-
New Wisconsin Policy Forum report exemplifies the struggles child care centers, parents...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2023 at 5:51 PM
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum uses the example of a hypothetical center in Milwaukee County to address common child care misconceptions.
-
Fact check: Vos says state's tax coffers would take a hit if Brewers leave
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says state's tax coffers would take a hit if Brewers leave
