Rep. Tom Tiffany buys domain names as he considers Senate bid against Tammy Baldwin
Tiffany said his team bought the domains “thomastiffanyforsenate.com” and “tomtiffany4senate.com” as he weighs a run.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay party bus struck by gunfire in Milwaukee while leaving Morgan Wallen concert at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 2:21 AM
Lou's Limos co-owners Dawn Dionne and Mitch Landvick said the damage will put the bus out of commission while they order parts.
-
Wisconsin 2024 election updates: Mike Gallagher attending DeSantis event but says it's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2023 at 12:54 AM
Wisconsin will again be closely watched in the political world in 2024 with a U.S. Senate election and Milwaukee hosting the RNC.
-
Rep. Tom Tiffany buys domain names as he considers Senate bid against Tammy Baldwin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2023 at 12:54 AM
Tiffany said his team bought the domains "thomastiffanyforsenate.com" and "tomtiffany4senate.com" as he weighs a run.
-
U.P. paper mill employee dies from fungal infection as outbreak investigation continues
by Detroit Free Press on April 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM
The paper mill shut down Friday as authorities search for the source of a rare fungus suspected of sickening nearly 100 workers.
-
Former cardinal charged in decades old sexual assault
by WRN Contributor on April 17, 2023 at 8:46 PM
A former Roman Catholic cardinal has been charged with fourth-degree sexual assault for an incident in Wisconsin over 45 years ago. Attorney General Josh Kaul and Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld announced the charge for former […]
-
Tribal lands in Wisconsin now visible on Apple Maps, including landmarks and places for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM
Drivers using Apple Maps for navigation will now know when they're traveling through tribal lands in Wisconsin and across the continent.
-
Wisconsin doctors offer 6 things to know to help your baby to sleep better
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM
A sleep-deprived baby is a cranky, clingy baby, but the implications of inadequate sleep extend well beyond nasty moods.
-
2 men convicted in connection with 2021 homicide of Ashwaubenon man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM
Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia pleaded guilty Monday to mutilating a corpse for burning Jason Mendez-Ramos' body in September 2021. Alexander Burgos-Mojica pleaded no contest in March to harboring or aidin…
-
Wisconsin Center pauses removal of literary exhibit featuring Indigenous writers after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM
Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee has paused removal of a literary exhibit installed in 1998 and featuring 48 writers from four centuries.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.