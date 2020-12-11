Rep Tiffany signals his support for lawsuit that would overturn Wisconsin’s election

A Wisconsin Congressman is tossing in his support for a lawsuit that would overturn the results of the US election in favor of President Trump. Northwoods Congressman Tom Tiffany is one of 106 Republican House members to support a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would overturn the results of the election in […]

Source: WRN.com







