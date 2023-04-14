Rep. Shelia Stubbs tapped to lead Dane County Human Services
Stubbs is a state Assembly member and former longtime Dane County Board member. It’s unclear whether she would continue to serve in the Assembly.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Appleton entrepreneur creates CoyAmore, a dating app for the introverted community
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 1:21 PM
Jon Pethke promises his app will actually deliver on the promise to be more user-friendly for introverts.
-
Door County organic farms win funds to support local food production, hunger relief
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The funds come from the Wisconsin Local Food Purchase Assistance program. More than $1.4 million was awarded to 165 farmers in Wisconsin.
-
OSHA seeks quarter-million-dollar fine for Oconto Falls Dollar General operator due to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 9:50 AM
OSHA inspectors say they found stacks of merchandise and rolling containers blocking many exit routes, including a storeroom emergency exit.
-
Egg Harbor asks Supreme Court to consider case on Shipwrecked sidewalk property
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2023 at 5:15 AM
The village of Egg Harbor condemned property belonging to Shipwrecked Brew Pup in order to build a walkway. After the Court of Appeals ruled that was illegal, the case may be heading to the Wisconsin…
-
How to ensure your infant is sleeping safely, broken down by Wisconsin doctors
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM
A sleep-deprived baby is a cranky, clingy baby, but the implications of inadequate sleep extend well beyond nasty moods.
-
Wisconsin college students voted in huge numbers for the 2023 spring election. What led...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM
A number of voting wards on or near college campuses in Wisconsin show students cast ballots near midterm-level.
-
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in town of Lawrence; 1 driver was arrested
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM
One of the drivers was arrested on charges relating to possible use of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
-
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College names new president, first female to lead college...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM
The new president will start July 1, taking over for Jeffrey Rafn who is retiring. He who worked at the college for 26 years.
-
Family files lawsuit against Ascension St. Elizabeth for daughter's death
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM
The family of Grace Schara filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.