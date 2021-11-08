Rep. Sara Rodriguez announces bid for lieutenant governor, creating Democratic primary
Rodriguez defeated Republican incumbent Rob Hutton in the Milwaukee suburbs after one of the most expensive legislative races of 2020.
Wonewoc-Center, Reedsburg both Lose to Eventual State Champs in Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM
Cashton Football 1 Win Away from State
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM
25th Annual Mauston Youth Basketball Camp Tips-Off Tonight
by WRJC WebMaster on November 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM
139,000 Wisconsinites, and possibly far more, would have to wait longer to vote in state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM
Republicans who control the state Senate plan to pass maps Monday that would delay voting in state Senate races for about 139,000 people.
South Carolina's James Clyburn endorses Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin U.S. Senate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2021 at 1:43 PM
Previously, Mandela Barnes gained endorsements from U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
SS Badger arrives in Sturgeon Bay for an inspection and new paint job
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM
The US Coast Guard requires inspection once every five years. The Badger will also be blasted and repainted and have mechanics repaired or updated.
Firefighters rescue people trapped by blaze in Oconto multifamily home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 7, 2021 at 4:50 PM
An estimated 36 firefighters responded to the fire, which remains under investigation.
Wisconsin, let's get ready to turn back our clocks on daylight saving time. Here's what...
by USA TODAY on November 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM
The daylight saving time change will happen at 2 a.m. Sunday, meaning we'll get an extra hour of sleep.
