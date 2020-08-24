Rep. Ron Kind Votes to Protect the United States Postal Service and Prevent Mail Delay
Rep. Ron Kind voted for the bipartisan Delivering for America Act amid concerns that organizational and operational changes at the United States Postal Service (USPS) have resulted in mail delays across the country, including for seniors, veterans, and rural communities.
This legislation would provide funding for the USPS and prohibit the implementation of any operational changes that would impede efficient mail service for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. The USPS is the only organization that provides regular, affordable mail delivery to every residential and business address in the United States, making it an essential service for rural communities across Wisconsin. In 2019, the USPS delivered 1.2 billion prescriptions, including medications ordered by the VA, has served 70% of small businesses, and employs more than 100,000 veterans.
“The USPS provides a critical service to our veterans, seniors, and rural communities, ensuring affordable and dependable mail delivery regardless of your address,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “Our postal system is too important to fall victim to partisan games, and it’s critical to make sure that all Wisconsinites can continue to rely on the USPS. That’s why I was proud to vote for the Delivering for America Act today to prevent any changes to the USPS’s organization system that would further delay mail or impede services.”
“With the changes to operations that have caused slowdowns and delays, postal workers have continued to work hard to provide the level of service Americans expect from us and remained dedicated to our mission of ensuring prompt and reliable delivery,” said Kimberly Gilman, La Crosse USPS Branch President, National Association of Letter Carriers. “I’m thankful to Congressman Kind for his continued advocacy for the United States Postal Service and supporting this vital legislation that will put a pause on changes that impede delivery services.”
Specifically, this legislation would:
- Prohibit any revision of existing service standards
- Prohibit closing, consolidating, or reducing the hours of post offices and postal facilities
- Require the USPS to treat all election mail as First-Class
- Reverse any changes already implemented that delay mail delivery and prohibit the removal of mailboxes
Last week, Rep. Kind toured the La Crosse Post Office to discuss issues facing the USPS and protecting the service. Additionally, last month Rep. Kind joined 193 of his colleagues in calling on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to ensure mail delivery would not be impacted by the recently announced modifications to the USPS’s organizational structure and operations. Rep Kind also joined a letter urging Postmaster General DeJoy to make sure that every American who chooses to vote by mail has their vote counted by ensuring the USPS coordinates with election offices and is prepared prior to the election to provide this service.
In May, Rep. Kind voted for the HEROES Act, which allocated $25 billion in emergency funds to the USPS and added further protections for postal workers. He also signed a letter to House Leadership requesting the USPS be given direct relief to maintain service standards and keep Area Mail Processing facilities open and is a co-sponsor of the Protect Our Post Offices Act, which would provide $25 billion to support USPS operations during the COVID-19 crisis.
Source: WRJC.com
