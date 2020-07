Rep. Moore proud of her vote on Justice in Policing Act on police reform

Congresswoman Gwen Moore says he’s proud of her vote on the Democrat backed Justice in Policing Act. Moore says the goal of the bill is to rein in police departments that mistreat the public that they’re supposed to be serving. “That addresses police misconduct, outlawing racial profiling, chokeholds, the no-knock warrants that killed Breonna Taylor.” […]

