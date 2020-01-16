Rep. Mark Pocan announces he's endorsing Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin primary
Rep. Mark Pocan announced Thursday that this year he is endorsing Bernie Sanders.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Stickers of Alleged White National Organization Popping up Around Juneau County Courthouse1 hour ago
- South Milwaukee dental assistant says she was fired after posting a pro-Trump comment on F...2 hours ago
- Their device promises faster and more accurate concussion assessments. A venture fund star...2 hours ago
- Juneau County Meetings2 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster3 hours ago
- What has Martin Luther King Jr. taught you? Readers share the lessons they’ve learne...4 hours ago
- Roden Chosen to Replace Strauss on DFW Board6 hours ago
- Bragger Attends U.S.- China Trade Agreement Signing6 hours ago
- PDPW to Offer Online Interactive Training Course6 hours ago
- Trump touts low unemployment at Milwaukee rally23 hours ago
- Assembly will attempt override of Evers veto1 day ago
- Badgers hold off late charge, knock off #17 Maryland1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.