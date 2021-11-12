Rep. Kurtz Honors Hometown Hero Rhonda Larson  

Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) presented Rhonda Larson, an OB-Nurse and current Medical Director at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, a Hometown Hero Award.

“Rhonda has worked tirelessly for her community as a nurse for over 18 years. Eleven years ago, she saw a need in her community, and decided to be the change by founding Touched Twice Clinic, a faith-based facility that offers free healthcare to people in need.” said Rep. Kurtz

Touched Twice Clinic is a free faith based health care clinic that also provided free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, food pantry items, shoes, haircuts, hearing & vision screenings and healthcare visits to people in need. They began their first year with about 400 people reaching out for services during the 4 hour event. It has grown to over 800 people each year for the past 8 years.

“People like Rhonda make our communities stronger and a better place to live. I am proud to honor Rhonda as the 50th Assembly District’s Hometown Hero.” Stated Rep. Kurtz Rhonda began her career as a Registered Nurse 18 years ago at Mile Bluff Medical Center and worked in the Med/Surg, OB and Surgery departments before becoming the Director of the Infusion & Cancer Care department. Five years ago, she also became the Director of Med/Surg and OB. Recently she was selected as the Chief Nursing Officer at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com







