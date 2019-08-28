Rep. Hintz says lame duck law about settlements needs to change to break stalemate
As the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee and Attorney General Josh Kaul continue to spar over one of the lame duck laws, Democrat Assembly Leader Gordon Hintz says this is just a vision of things to come. “We did tell them that this was going to happen, and now we’re at this day of reckoning, and […]
Source: WRN.com
