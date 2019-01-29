Rep. Gwen Moore treated for cancer

Congresswoman Gwen Moore says she’s beaten cancer and is ready to fight for medical coverage for Wisconsinites. The Milwaukee Democrat announced on Tuesday that her Small Cell Lymphoma has gone into remission after 10 months of treatment. Life-threatening illness doesn’t discriminate. We aren’t immune to it, nor are our loved ones. & yet, for nearly […]

