Rep. Gallagher heading to inauguration, despite threats

The presidential inauguration is now just about a day away, but concerns over protests and potential violence remain high with the events of January 6th still fresh in mind. Congressman Mike Gallagher plans to attend, but says he will have his guard up. “I know the same is true of federal law enforcement and local […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.