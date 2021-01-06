Rep. Gallagher blames President Trump and Republicans for violence at US Capitol

Congressman Mike Gallagher says that Wednesday’s riots and violence at the US Capitol was an unavoidable outcome of the rhetoric from far right Republicans and the President. Gallagher says the Republicans in the House and Senate and the President are the root cause of the violence. “This is the cost of this effort. This is […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.