Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips has announced a primary challenge of President Joe Biden. He formally entered the race Friday in New Hampshire, after months of unsuccessfully urging other top Democrats to mount their own runs. Phillips says he’s hoping…

