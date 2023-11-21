Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat running for president, says he won't run for re-election to Congress

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, who is running for president and challenging Joe Biden in the primary, has announced that he will not seek reelection to Congress in 2024. The 54-year-old Minnesota congressman said Friday it is time to pass the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.