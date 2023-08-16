Renowned Menominee leader Ada Deer dies at 88

Wisconsin and national Native American leader Ada Deer has died. She was the first female head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs and first woman to serve as chairperson of the Menominee Nation. Speaking on a UW-Alumni podcast in 2019, Deer said she didn’t set out to be the first of all these things. “It […] Source: WRN.com







