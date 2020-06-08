Renner, Dennis Albert age 73 of Friendship

Dennis Albert Renner, age 73, of Friendship, WI passed away on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 following a short courageous battle with bone cancer.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m.. on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Randal Walter Schoemann will officiate.

