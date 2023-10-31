ReMitts spins wool into $750,000 to support Madison food pantries
ReMitts was founded in 2009 and over the last 14 years has raised over $750,000 by recycling wool sweaters into mittens that are sold at area retailers.
Evers sues legislature, Vos says it will ‘eliminate’ pay raises for state workers
by Bob Hague on October 31, 2023 at 7:51 PM
Governor Tony Evers has filed a lawsuit against Republican legislators. The Democratic governor said lawmakers have violated the state Constitution and blocked basic government functions through what he calls “legislative vetoes,” most […]
