Remembering the night of the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, and why I'm still surprised only 3 men got shot

Two years ago today, two men were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse. Here’s a recollection of that night, from someone on the ground.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment