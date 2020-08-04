Remember to take care of yourself as you work from home, says UW-Madison prof

As weeks turn into months of working from home, experts remind you to get back into a routine to help yourself through the pandemic. UW-Madison professor Christine Whelan says her family takes the time it would usually take going to the office to get up and move. “We walk around, we walk around the neighborhood, […]

