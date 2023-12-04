Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20

Authorities say human remains found in rural Indiana in 1982 have been identified as those of a Wisconsin woman who was 20 when she vanished more than four decades ago. The remains are those of Connie Lorraine Christensen, who was…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







