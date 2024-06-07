Relatives of inmates who died in Wisconsin prison shocked guards weren't charged in their cases

Relatives of two inmates who died in an aging maximum security prison in Wisconsin say they’re stunned that prosecutors haven’t filed charges in their cases after bringing multiple counts against the warden and other employees in connection with two other…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.