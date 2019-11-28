Rekindle the Spirit holiday parade kicks off 2019 Christmas season in Wisconsin Rapids
The Rekindle the Season holiday parade was held Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, along Grand Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Rekindle the Spirit holiday parade kicks off 2019 Christmas season in Wisconsin Rapids4 hours ago
- Wisconsin weather: A dry, calm Thanksgiving before another winter storm strikes this weeke...4 hours ago
- Man injured, another arrested after Thanksgiving-morning shooting at Stevens Point hotel4 hours ago
- Bucks extend win streak to 9 with win over Atlanta13 hours ago
- Admirals win record setting 11th straight14 hours ago
- Packers add veteran tackle to the mix22 hours ago
- Wisconsin Deer Harvest Falls by 26 Percent on Opening Weekend of Gun Hunt23 hours ago
- Major Winter Storm System Creating Hazardous Driving Conditions For Thanksgiving23 hours ago
- Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Arrest of Monroe County Deputy23 hours ago
- Evers Signs Wisconsin Hemp Bill into Law1 day ago
- Sen. Petrowski Proposing ‘Lemon Law’ for Farm Equipment1 day ago
- DNR: Gun Deer Season Off to Slow Start1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.