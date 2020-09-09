Rejected Absentee Ballots Could Become Big Problem In November

Thousands of absentee ballots could be tossed out in battleground states like Wisconsin this November. Ballots go uncounted because they arrived too late, the voters forgot to sign them, or their signatures don’t match the ones on file at the election office. Almost two dozen states are expected to go from absentee ballots making up less than 10 percent of the votes to possibly more than half. An Associated Press study finds that could mean up to 292 thousand ballots could be rejected in seven states, including Wisconsin. Since Donald Trump won the Badger State by 23 thousand votes, the rejected ballots could have a major impact on the election’s outcome.

