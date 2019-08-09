Registration open for St. Joe’s Monster Dash 5K!

A new horror-themed 5K race event is coming to Hillsboro this year!

St. Joe’s Monster Dash 5K will take place at 5 p.m. on October 19, 2019 at the Hillsboro High School and will feature a freaky 5K race, spooky snacks, macabre music, a haunted walking trail, costume competition and lots of horrific fun!

The new event replaces the annual St. Joseph’s Labor Day Weekend Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K which had to be cancelled last year due to flooding in the region which made the trails unusable.

“When we started planning for the 2019 event back in December, we didn’t know what state the trails would be in come Labor Day weekend,” says Dan Howard, marketing director at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “We knew there had been some damage and, at the time, nobody knew what the timeline for repair was. Previously, we had thrown around the thought of doing a themed race closer to Halloween when the weather is a little cooler for running and so the Monster Dash was born!”

The event will raise funds for St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation’s Community Wellness Fund – a fund aimed at supporting community health initiatives outside of the walls of Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics.

Registration is open and available at https://bit.ly/2HaLn6K

