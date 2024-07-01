Registration is currently underway for July & August volleyball camps in Reedsburg this summer.

RAYV Volleyball Camp – Tuesday, July 23 & Wednesday, July 24 at Prairie Ridge Intermediate School. Times for camp will vary depending on grade level. Grades 9-12 will meet from 8:30-10:30, grades 6-8 from 11:00-1:00, and grades 3-5 from 1:30-3:30. Forms can be found on the RAYV website.

High School Camp – Monday, August 5 – Thursday, August 8 at Prairie Ridge Intermediate School from 8:30-11:30 for grades 9-12. Forms have been distributed, but are also available on the RAHS volleyball website. Registration is due Friday, July 12th.

