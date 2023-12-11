Regents reject Republican offer to release raises & fund projects in exchange for dialing back DEI

Universities of Wisconsin Regents have rejected a deal with Republican leaders in the legislature. Saturday’s narrow 9-8 vote came just a day after the compromise was announced by System President Jay Rothman. The deal would have provided $800 million in funding from the Legislature for systemwide employee pay raises, a new engineering hall for UW-Madison […] Source: WRN.com







