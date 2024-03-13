Regents pick New Hampshire provost to replace UW-La Crosse chancellor fired over porn career

The Universities of Wisconsin regents have selected a New Hampshire provost to replace UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow. Gow was fired in December after regents learned he had produced and appeared in pornographic videos. The regents announced Wednesday that Keene…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.