Reformed mobster went after 'one last score' when he stole Judy Garland's ruby slippers from 'Oz'
The aging reformed mobster who has admitted stealing a pair of ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” gave into the temptation of “one last score” after an old mob associate led him to believe the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 9:09 PM
-
Royall School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 9:08 PM
-
BB FULL GAME: Royall at Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 8:34 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/18
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 4:51 PM
-
Royall Rallies Past Hillsboro in SBC Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 4:50 PM
-
Bohn, John Francis Age 74 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 4:20 PM
-
Wisconsin Assembly passes parents bill of rights legislation
by Bob Hague on January 19, 2024 at 3:44 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill of rights for parents of K-12 students. If the measure passes in the Senate, it faces a certain veto from Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Cottage Grove Democrat, […]
-
Snowmobile Crash in Near Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2024 at 9:23 PM
-
Person Found Deceased Near Oakridge Trail Parking Area in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2024 at 9:21 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.