Referendum On April Ballot Could Determine Future For Weston School District

Weston School District officials say a referendum question on the April 6th election ballot could determine the district’s future. Two questions request nearly three-million dollars from taxpayers for renovations to the high school and additional funding for operations for operating over the next four years. If the referendum fails, the school board could decide to dissolve the district serving students in Sauk and Richland counties. School officials say the renovations at the high school probably should have been done 10-to-15 years ago, citing loose tiles containing asbestos and a need for a new heating system.
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2021 at 3:59 PM
