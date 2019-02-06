Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston Hockey Team Receives #2 Seed in Hockey Section

The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston Hockey COOP claimed their 2nd straight conference championship and was also awarded the #2 seed in the WIAA hockey tournament section 4. Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston will take on the winner of the either #7 Baraboo/Portage or #10 Viroqua on February 14th. The Tomah/Sparta hockey team received the #3 seed in the same section and will host #6 West Salem on February 14th.

